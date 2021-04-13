St Vincent’s volcano on earth “destroys everything in its path”





The Caribbean island of St Vincent has been shaken by a huge explosion as the volcano La Soufriere has thrown a large plume of ash and hot gas into the sky. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Officials said it was “destroying everything in its path” for fear of the safety of some residents who refused to comply with evacuation orders. Volcanic eruptions in recent days have disrupted the supply of food and fresh water, eradicating forests and agricultural land. From St Vincent, Kenton Chance reported. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source