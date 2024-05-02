Brian Cox of 'Succession' criticizes religion and the Bible





For Brian Cox, the holy book does not contain prayer. The Succession star opened up about his views on religion, including his scathing take on the Christian Bible, in a lengthy interview on The Starting Line Podcast” published Sunday. When Starting Line host Rich Leigh asked whether religion limited humanity's progress, Cox emphatically agreed. Religion holds us back because they are belief systems that are external to us, Cox said. They don't care who we are. We're dealing with: Oh, if God says this and God does that, and you say: Well, what is God? We created this idea of ​​God, and we created it as an issue of control, and it's also a patriarchal issue. Interview with Brian Cox:The actor thought '007: Road to a Million' was his Bond film. It's actually a game show. Why Brian Cox thinks the Bible is one of the worst books of all time Cox went on to criticize the role of religion in gender inequality, citing the Christian parable of Adam and Eve. We have to honor (women), and we have to give them their place and we have resisted that because it's Adam and Eve. I mean, the propaganda goes back a long way, Cox said. The Bible is one of the worst books of all time, for me, from my point of view. Because it starts with the idea that this woman was created from Adam's rib, and (people will believe it) because they're pretty stupid. Although Cox acknowledged that some may turn to religion for spiritual guidance, the actor chafed at the nature of religious ideology. They need it, but they don't need to be lied to, Cox said. They need some kind of truth, and it's not the truth. It's a mythology. Brian Cox talks about “Succession”:Actor says partner Jeremy Strong's acting technique is 'boring' Brian Cox on the role of religion in the Israel-Hamas conflict Cox also discussed the influence of religion on the horrific conflict in the Middle East, including the war between Israel and Hamas and its impact on the Gaza region. The Scottish actor said he was not optimistic the Troubles would end due to belief systems. It's all about this notion of God, the idea that there is a God who takes care of all of us. There's no such thing, Cox said. It's about us, and we don't examine ourselves enough. We don't look at who we are. We always look outside ourselves, instead of looking inside ourselves.

