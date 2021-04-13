Senior seismic engineers share a decade of seismic progress





Tuesday April 13, 2021 11:28 am Press Release: NZSEE

Hundreds of senior earthquake engineers gather in Christchurch this week to share knowledge and make New Zealand more earthquake-resistant.

“Seismic engineering in New Zealand has made huge strides and learned many lessons since the Canterbury earthquake, but there are still many challenges and new solutions ahead,” says Helen Werner, President of the New Zealand Earthquake Engineering Society (NZSEE). .

This year’s annual conference will be hosted, from April 14-16, at the University of Canterbury, which has become a global focal point for earthquake engineers and will have the theme: Turning Challenges into Positive Legacies.

“The conference provides an opportunity to reflect on the impact of the Canterbury earthquakes 10 years later, review lessons learned from the event and over the next decade, and most importantly, look at future work that needs to be done for,” says Werner, “resilient Aotearoa.”

The conference is supported by the Earthquake Commission and will host an earthquake engineering professional, bringing together the brightest and most experienced engineers from universities and practice.

“Equally important, there will be a large group of the next generation of young engineers eager to absorb all this knowledge,” says Werner.

To test this new class, NZSEE organized a design competition where teams of young professional engineers and graduate students are asked to design and build a scale model.

The models will then be tested for destruction on a shake table at the University of Canterbury during Thursday’s lunch break. (An example of a similar competition can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjOW4p-sUM4.)

Speakers will cover a wide range of seismic engineering issues from structural and geotechnical to seismic hazards, and will also focus on social science topics related to post-earthquake response and recovery.

EQC’s chief resilience and research officer, Dr Joe Horrocks, says engineers are at the forefront of ensuring New Zealanders have stronger buildings and homes.

“Over the past ten years, there have been many developments and innovations in how to build. EQC is pleased to be a major supporter of bringing many engineers together to freely share their knowledge for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

“We will always live with earthquake hazards, but engineering advances in how we build and where we build can do a lot to reduce the impact of future earthquakes on people and property,” she says.

© Scope Media

Join the Scoop Citizen community, 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We build on what we offer with thedig.nz our new in-depth platform for interactive journalism. Now, more than ever, the sustained financial support of the Scope Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help keep these dynamic and engaging media services operational. Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

Find out more about NZSEE on InfoPages.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos