Irrigation Festival Kicks Off First Weekend in Sequim
SEQUIM — The Sequim Irrigation Festival, the state's longest continuous festival, will return this weekend for its 129th year.
Crazy Callen Weekend runs Friday through Sunday with activities primarily in Carrie Blake Community Park, followed by Grand Finale Weekend May 9-11, including the Grand Parade on May 11.
The first weekend pays tribute to DR “Crazy” Callen and the work that he, James R. Grant, H. Hucksford and Captain Thomas Jones did – despite detractors initially calling Callen “crazy” – to create the irrigation ditches to bring water from the River Dungeness to farmland. The first lock of the river was raised on May 1, 1895 and the first celebration of the festival took place on May 1, 1896.
The organizers highlighted some changes and the return of favorites for the first weekend.
Live music
Joy in Mudville will headline the Saturday evening concert and dance from 7 to 9 p.m. with performers on stage from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Find the full program at irrigationfestival.com/site/event/entertainment.
Children's parade
The Children's Parade brings children ages 12 and under around Carrie Blake Community Park starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Programming begins at 11:15 a.m. near the southwest corner of the Albert Haller Playgrounds.
Prizes will be awarded for Best Cartoon/Storybook Character, Best Pet, Best Mini Floats, All About Sequim – any person, place or thing, current or historical, that represents Sequim, and the great price.
Crazy dizzy
The Crazy Daze Breakfast will become a special Whodunnit event on Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Guy Cole Event Center.
Advance tickets can be purchased for $15 for adults and $5 for children at irrigation festival.com/site/event/crazy-daze-breakfast, or at the door for $20 per adult and $7 per child.
Family fun days
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, activities for children will be available at Carrie Blake Community Park.
Some of Saturday's events will include Touch-A-Truck (first responder vehicles), relay races, wreath and craft booth, cupcake walk and story time with the Queen.
On Sunday there will be laser tag, Strait Up Foam and more, with activity stalls, yard games and scavenger hunts available both days.
Trash Show
The Trashion Show will return for a second year at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the James Center for Performing Arts concert. Participants are encouraged to bring any outfit created from at least 75 percent recycled materials. An encore performance will take place at 1 p.m. on May 12 at Studio Bob in Port Angeles.
Organizers said they were planning a much bigger show than last year and it was part of the Innovative Arts and Crafts Fair which would run from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 4.30pm in the park.
The First Friday Art Walk Sequim will also take place Friday from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Sequim, with an “aqua” color theme.
Run/Walk Series
The festival's 1-mile and 5-kilometer races start and finish at Carrie Blake Community Park on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. The 5K is a timed event.
The half marathon will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday, starting at the Gardiner Community Center and ending at Carrie Blake Community Park. Fees apply for the ride. Visit irrigationfestival.com/site/event/irrigation-festival-fun-run save.
Operetta
Sequim High School will host the musical “The Addams Family” Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with a costume contest. It continues the following weekend with shows at 7 p.m. from May 9 to 11. Tickets will be available at the door or at sequimschools.org.
Car park
Public parking will be on city streets or by donation on the property behind Trinity United Methodist Church.
For a full schedule, registration and more about the festival, visit irrigationfestival.com.
