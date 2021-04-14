Tsunami Preparation Week kicks off on Vancouver Island





Victoria – If you are near the coast of Vancouver Island and just feel an earthquake or are warned of an approaching tsunami, move to higher ground immediately.

This is just one of the messages that first responders across the island share during the Tsunami Preparation Week. From April 12 to 16, emergency agencies will provide advice on how to stay safe if massive devastating tsunamis reach our shores.

The city of Victoria said: “The good news is that the tsunami risk here (in Greater Victoria) is very low, but still a risk, and it is important to know where this danger zone is and what to do if it does,” Emergency Program Coordinator Tanya Patterson.

“Understand your risks, and have a plan for how to move to higher ground and communicate with your family and friends,” she said.

Tsunamis are often caused by large earthquakes under the sea that displace huge amounts of water resulting in a series of large waves. Patterson says some tsunamis could be caused by coastal landslides.

“Here in the metropolitan area, a number of things can cause a tsunami.” Patterson said, “It usually feels like an earthquake.” We also did some (tsunami) models of an earthquake that we didn’t feel, like the one in Alaska or Japan , To determine our risks in the region. “

Patterson says the purpose of Tsunami Preparation Week is to encourage people to be aware of the risks of a tsunami and highlight what people should do if they do happen.

Tsunamis caused by distant earthquakes may take hours to reach the shores of Vancouver Island, but those caused by seismic events that arise near them can generate massive destructive waves in minutes.

Although the risk of a tsunami might be low, if one reached the coast of British Columbia, the consequences would be catastrophic and deadly.

“The first message for our area is, if you feel a strong earthquake with a strong tremor and you are in a tsunami danger zone, you should move to higher ground,” Patterson said. “That might not be very far in our area, because at four meters as the highest you’ll need to get to, that might be just a few streets to get away from the water.”

It’s an important message, Patterson says, especially after the publication of a tsunami warning in British Columbia after a massive earthquake in Alaska in January 2018. She says the 8.0-magnitude earthquake and the resulting warning have caused some concern for residents across Vancouver Island.

“Not a lot of people knew what to do, panicked unnecessarily, got into their cars and drove to the summit of Mount Toulme,” Patterson said. “It actually caused more panic and more problems for first responders by blocking roads.”

By knowing if you live in a tsunami risk zone, have a “carry and go bag” of essential supplies, Patterson says, and knowing where to go to reach higher ground, you’ll increase your chances of staying safe during a tsunami event.

Coastal communities in British Columbia are divided into five tsunami reporting regions. Knowing your area will help you when issuing a warning, warning or clock for your area.

If a tsunami notification is issued in your area, it will be broadcast on TV, radio and mobile devices through the BC Alert Ready notification system. Some municipalities on Vancouver Island have alert systems, such as sirens, and may share information on social media platforms or by text message.

“If you’re in Victoria, we’re going to release Vic-Alert with a map of specific danger areas,” Patterson said. “We’ll then tell people where to go and how to get there, but you will receive more specific local information from your local alert system.”

During Tsunami Preparation Week, the key message is to be prepared if a tsunami strikes and to know in advance how to stay safe.

“Understand your risks and have a plan for what you should do,” Patterson said.

More information on tsunami preparedness can be found at EmergencyInfoBC.

