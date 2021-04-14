Biden has called on Putin on the Ukrainian border in the middle of the Russian military





After Donald Trump’s misguided policies, Joe Biden appears eager to restore military relations with NATO and Europe. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The White House has announced that it will send more soldiers to Germany, reversing Trump’s decision to take them out. But it is the recent build-up of the Russian army on the border with Ukraine that has caused the most concern. Fearing the return of the enemy, President Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin today to call for a reduction in tensions and to propose that the first summit be held. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



