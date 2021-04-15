US withdrawal from Afghanistan “could lead to civil war” – BBC News





U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that U.S. troops will leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11, officials told U.S. media. The U.S. would miss the May deadline for an exit agreed with the Taliban by the Trump administration last year. Afghan Parliament Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani has warned that the withdrawal of foreign forces in the current situation will lead to civil war. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source