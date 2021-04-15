The Australian Islands are fighting the most important climate – BBC News





A group of Indigenous islands from the Australian Torres Strait have begun the world’s first legal battle to protect their homes. They have argued that Australia has violated its rights to culture and life because it has not properly tackled climate change. The low-lying islands, at the northern end of the country, have experienced rising sea levels, coastal erosion and flooding in recent years. This is the first time that such complaints have been brought to the UN Human Rights Commission. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#ClimateChange #Australia #BBCNews.



source