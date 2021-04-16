The former officer was accused of killing Daunte Wright





Authorities say a former police officer shot and killed a black man in a Minneapolis neighborhood after he was charged with a second-degree murder after a traffic stop, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kim Potter, a Brooklyn Center police officer, is on trial on Sunday for shooting dead 20-year-old Daunte Wright, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said. In Minnesota, second-degree murder is applied when authorities allege that a person causes the death of someone “because of negligent negligence, which creates a reasonable cause and takes the chances of causing another death or bodily harm to another.” Someone convicted of that charge would face a 10-year prison sentence or a $ 20,000 fine. Wright’s death Sunday at the Brooklyn Center, then police chief Tim Gannon said Potter was the result of an interference with his Taser weapon as Wright maintained his arrest, searched the metropolitan area scarred by other police-induced deaths and sparked international talks with police and forces use. #DaunteWright #CNN #AdrienneBroaddus.



