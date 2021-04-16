The defense continues its case in the trial of Derek Chauvin, as protests continue over the shooting of Daunte Wright





In Minneapolis, two cases of black men killed by police take the keys.

What may resonate across America is that of former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. The defense has now rested and the referee is due to end on Monday. A more recent case is that of former police officer Kim Potter, who is due to appear on Sunday charged with second-degree murder for Daunte Wright's shooting. Protesters who have been on the streets again say they have to deal with the murder allegations, and the Wright family's lawyer has said it is a "deliberate, intentional and illegal force." Note: Some viewers may be concerned about part of this report.



