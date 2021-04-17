Human cells grown in monkey embryos spark an ethical debate – BBC News





One study confirmed that monkey embryos with human cells were made in a laboratory. Scientists injected human stem cells – which have the ability to develop into different tissues in the body – into macaque injections. Other mixed species embryos or chimeras were created in the past by inserting human cells into sheep and pig embryos. The researchers say their work could pave the way for a severe deficiency of transplant organs, as well as a better understanding of human early development, disease progression, and aging. Some scientists, however, have expressed concern about the experiment, arguing that in this case the embryos were destroyed within 20 days, while others have tried to take the work further. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Makaque #Biology #BBCNews.



