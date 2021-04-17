Joe Anderson: “I’ve never taken a bribe, nor have I, why should I?”





They were picked up last fall for treating a coronavirus pandemic. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Former Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson has since been arrested, the Labor Party has been suspended and there is no voting in the upcoming Mayoral Elections. Last month, a bad independent audit lifted the cover of mismanagement by the council, accusing it of wasting public money. In his first interview with Joe Anderson since his tremendous political downturn, Joe Anderson spoke to us. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source