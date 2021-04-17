St. Vincent: Thousands of people seek safety in shelters as eruptions progress





There have been more volcanic eruptions on the Caribbean island of St Vincent, and thousands of people have been searching for safety in government shelters.

The hard ash from the La Soufriere volcano has covered the island's water and sewer systems, raising concerns that the water supply could be completely depleted.



