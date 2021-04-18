5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ammonte, Dreikker, Eastern Sepik Province, Papua New Guinea / Volcano Discovery





5.2 EarthquakeApril 18 2:00 pm (GMT +10)

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported a 5.2-magnitude earthquake in Papua New Guinea near Amonte, Ambonti Dreikker, Eastern Sepik province, just 8 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early in the afternoon of Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm local time on an average to a great depth of 151 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Extremely weak tremors were felt including Ambunti (popup 2100) located 73 km from the epicenter, and Aitape (popup 5500) at 119 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: April 18 2:00 PM (GMT +10) local time (April 18, 2021 04:00 GMT) Size: 5.2 Depth: 151.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 4.19 ° S / 142.16 ° E (Sepik province Eastern, Papua New Guinea) Preliminary data source: BMKG Previous News The Mexican National Seismic Service (SSN) reported a magnitude 4.2 earthquake in Mexico near Los Mochis, Ahome, Sinaloa, 30 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on Saturday evening, April 17, 2021 at 8:30 pm local time at a shallow depth of 11 km. The magnitude and other earthquake parameters could still be changed in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data. … Read all A 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the evening on Saturday April 17th, 2021 at 7:33 pm local time near Toiah, Reeves County, Texas, USA, as reported by the US Geological Survey … Read all Summary: 7 earthquakes 5.0+, 29 earthquakes 4.0+, 141 earthquakes 3.0+, 270 earthquakes 2.0+ (447 total) … Read all A magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred just 12 minutes ago 18 km west of Mulindo, Peru according to reports It has the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). … read everything

