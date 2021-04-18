How to defeat scammers, pyromancers and tech gurus as the destroyer





The Devastator has gotten a lot of debate recently for its reduced ability to deal with damage, but with the right design, it’s an absolute monster.

As Outriders players constantly get more loot, mods, and legendary items since the game’s launch, more designs are emerging to deal with end-of-game content. Most recently, the Devastator category came under discussion due to its lack of damage output. Some players even abandoned the class for this very reason, and started playing as one of the most popular classes and builds.

In fact, the Outriders’ Devastator until recently was and is still considered by some to be a low-damage class. Low enough to have players knock out destroyers from their parties or disband the group, according to many Reddit users, since the ultimate game is time-dependent when it comes to getting rewards. However, this could change as more people reach the endgame and try the seasons and builds.

Building up the destructive abnormal force of the haemorrhage

Most recently, players created a design for Devastator that doesn’t focus on the top branch of the class skill tree, Vanquisher. This was the preferred choice for many players at first, believing that the Firepower Destroyer had to do more damage than outlaw power, simply because of how easily accessible weapons and ammunition were compared to the skills, which all contained slowdowns. On the contrary, this design does the exact opposite by focusing on the Devastator’s lower branch – the seismic transmission.

Design takes up pretty much all of the reduced cooldown, focusing also on Anomaly Power, knots like Paladin (which increases Anomaly Power by 45% when using protective skills, such as Golem), and blood donation (which heals players with 25% damage Caused by liquefaction), and of course the Earth’s legacy (which increases the damage of seismic capabilities like earthquakes and emitters by 50%). In general, the character ends up being very tanky, regenerating a lot of health thanks to donating blood, and doing a lot of damage through their Earthquake skills. Reportedly, this design is even capable of single-handedly doing CT 15 Expeditions and still earns a Gold Box award, which means the amount of time it takes to clear everything is pretty low.

Weapons to destroy seismic haemorrhage

Although this build has a lot of damage, it can sometimes damage even some of the most popular builds of Technomancers, Pyromancers, and Tricksters, but it comes at a cost. Specifically, this design relies on gears more than any of those built for the other three classes, as the Destroyer alone does not suffer enough damage. Given that some of the major sources of damage to Buildin lie in its ability to send spam to Earthquake, and to some extent, Impale, the Devastator needs an additional source of damage overhead.

Anomaly building weapons might seem trivial in some way, but the truth is that there are some weapons with mods that reduce the anomaly power and unleash some major destructive force on the enemies. Among these Outriders Legendaries, there are:

Thunderbird, Hell Seed, Desert Heir, Damascus Sacrifice, Umbra Roar, Disassembled, Molten Idola, Guillotine, Anime, Anomaly Statue, Bolt and Thunder, Fortress, Daimyo, Dark Magic, Funeral Crematorium, Icarus, Edgy, Juggler, and Landlubber.

These weapons can be extremely powerful in this build, each providing additional damage and glorious effects. The best approach here is to have at least two, one of which should have a lower cooldown period for its own Level 3 cooldown, and the other a longer cooldown period, so it’s easy to switch both.

Features of the seismic bleeder destroyer

As for the perks to look out for, the best ones are those that enhance construction in several ways. Anomalous force, of course, is the base case that the builder tries to stack as closely as possible. This is a huge boost for both DPS numbers and Outriders weapon mods, making Devastator do exactly what it says on the tin: destroy enemies.

Another important stat is to reduce the lag time given how much this architecture depends on the skill, and to make the DPS more consistent and the healing more reliable, it is desirable to have the greatest possible amount of hysteresis. This helps all three of the Outriders’ skills that the Builder uses: Golem (to protect and increase massive damage from Paladin), Earthquake, and Impale.

Other helpful stats include:

Close-range damage, which pairs well with other nodes like Stone Circle and Through the Mob.Status Power, an incredibly powerful tool for high spikes of damage to enemies from Bleed Effect applied through Earthquake, Impale, or Devastator Base Melee Attack, Leech Life Skill, which causes damage to skills that suspends a percentage of life for players in the event of insufficient recovery from donating blood on its own. Which is always useful when building a character that’s supposed to survive alone and at parties. Shields and modifications for seismic haemorrhage destroyer

As is very evident now, this design needs a lot of equipment, mods, and defining features to really shine, and Outriders is, after all, a shooter game. In fact, there are some legendary pieces of gear to look out for that really help a Terminator become a monster.

Among them, the best one is the seismic leader’s group cutoff due to the amount of damage it causes. Set bonus provides a 50% damage boost towards enemies affected by bleeding, which they will always do thanks to Melee, Impalation, and Earthquake attacks.

Specifically, the pieces to look out for are:

The helmet, which comes with the Ultimate Impaler Tier 3 mod, gives two additional uses to the Impale before it continues to cool off. Body Armor, which includes a Palisade mode, gives the Impale the ability to hit two additional enemies. With Level 3 Contaminated Blood Mode, the damage taken to the Infected Enemies increases by another 25% (accumulates with the specified bonus).

The normal adjustments to look out for are:

Blood shock, allows earthquakes to cause bleeding on enemies, additional earthquake, which provides additional use of earthquake before deceleration, uneven, which gives extra use to impalers (and chimneys with the Ultimate Impaler), crushing the ground, increasing earthquake damage. Rivers of Blood increases Impal damage to bleeding enemies by 50%. Second earthquake which gives extra earthquake sharp spine and increases impal damage.

Outriders are available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

