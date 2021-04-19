Tsunami warning for New Zealand and Australia





The US Geological Survey said the epicenter was located 400 km southeast of the Loyalty Islands and about 430 km from Vanuatu.

The earthquake immediately triggered a tsunami alert from the Tsunami Warning Center in the Pacific.

He warned that “the dangerous waves caused by this earthquake may occur within the next three hours,” noting that waves of 30 cm and meters may reach some beaches in Fiji, New Zealand and Vanuatu.

limited offer. 1 for two months without commitment

The authorities in Australia and New Zealand soon followed suit.

The tsunami confirmed the Australian Weather Service on Twitter that Lord Howe Island, about 550 kilometers from Australia, had been warned of the risks.

For its part, the New Zealand Emergency Management Agency issued a warning to residents on the northern coast of the North Island.

“We expect New Zealand’s coastal areas to be exposed to extraordinarily strong currents and an unexpected rise in water,” he said.

He added, “Those at sea or on the beach must move away from the beaches, harbors and parks and return to their homes.”

On the other hand, the French authorities have not issued any warning for the time being. “The expected wave may not exceed 30 cm,” a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told AFP.

He added, “But if this is to change, we must follow the progress of the situation carefully.”

According to this source, “nobody felt the earthquake in New Caledonia and the Loyalty Islands. He explained that no material damages have been reported so far.

The USGS initially announced a level of 7.9, which was later revised to 7.5 and then to 7.7.

New Caledonia is located 1,500 kilometers east of Australia, in the southwestern Pacific Ocean.

The region, which includes New Caledonia and neighboring Vanuatu, is part of the Pacific Ring, one of the most intense seismic activities on the planet.

The Australian Plate carrying the islands of New Caledonia and Loyalty sinks under the Arc of Vanuatu, forming an aerial trench.

In September 2018, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami across the Indonesian island of Celebos.

The disaster left more than 4,300 people dead and at least 170,000 homeless.

Another devastating earthquake measuring 9.1 off the coast of Sumatra in 2004 triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people in the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos