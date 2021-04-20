Pimp Sentenced Car Explodes Earthquake Hits North Bay: Hatch BM





North Bay, California – Missing the headlines today? Here are the Patch stories from Marin, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties that people talk about today:

The partnership comes amid an expected increase in the county vaccination supply from the federal government.

4/20: A DUI doesn’t mean just drinking, Petaluma Police said

Police are advising those who take part in the marijuana users holiday to hire a sober driver or stay home.

Will North Bay see “heavy” rain at the weekend?

See the recently released rainfall forecast map for the Gulf region.

Kotati Police Department is hosting DEA Drug Takeback

There’s no need to set a date for the socially distant event.

San Anselmo Police Station prepares for Recovery Day

Central Marin Police San Anselmo and Larkspur facilities will be open Saturday from 10am to 2pm to accept unwanted medicines.

Schedule annual cleaning of lawn litter and citywide waste in Penicia

The free annual program is for residents of Benicia who need to cleanse their properties of herbs and other plants.

Mill Valley joins a partnership to help underprivileged youth

Mill Valley Emergency Preparedness Committee plans to offer CERT training for teens in Marin City.

San Rafael prepares to reopen library services

Starting Thursday, personal browsing at Northgate Mall and personal computing will resume at Pickleweed Library.





