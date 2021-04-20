St Vincent: “I’ve never seen such destruction.” The islands count the cost of the volcanic eruption





The finance minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines told Channel 4 News that recovering his country from a volcanic eruption could cost half the nation's GDP.

The La Soufriere volcano erupted again last night and a large part of the island is left under a thick layer of ash, displacing about 12,000 people. It may take months to recover the full water supply and the one-year harvest has been destroyed. The island is located east of the Caribbean Sea. Our team has traveled through the worst places in the north and west of the island near the volcano.



