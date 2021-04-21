Army says Chadian President Idriss Déby killed in “rebel clashes” – BBC News





Chadian President Idriss Déby has died suddenly in clashes with rebels in the north of the country over the weekend, the army said on state television. The death came shortly after the provisional election results, which he predicted would win his sixth term with 80% of the vote. The government and parliament have been disbanded. It will be governed by a military council for the next 18 months. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

