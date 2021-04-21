Uncategorized
Ally Navalny has warned that he is in serious health. How he got here
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been on hunger strike since March 31 to demand “adequate health care” and an independent doctor to examine him. According to his close allies, his medical examinations suggest he may be on the verge of kidney failure and serious heart problems. CNN cannot independently verify Navalny’s health status. CNN reported on Sam Kiley. #CNN #New.
