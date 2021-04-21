Record earthquake near Iceland volcano that erupted a month ago





RIYKIAVIK, Iceland – A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Iceland Tuesday night near a rare Icelandic volcano that began to erupt on March 19.

The volcano is located in the Fagradalsfjall Mountains, about 20 miles from the Icelandic capital Reykjavik.

The prolonged dormant volcano is the region’s first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

There appears to be no damage from the earthquake, and scientists believe it was caused by the eruption that lasted for weeks.

“In simple terms, Iceland is a large volcano,” Thorvaldor Thordarsson, professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland, told The Guardian.

Marco de Marco / AP

Lava flows from a new fissure in a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland, Monday, April 5, 2021. The new fissure in the Icelandic volcano that began erupting last month has opened up, evacuating hundreds of hikers who have come. To see the scene. Officials say the new fissure is about 500 meters (550 yards) long and about 1 km (about half a mile) from the original eruption site in Gilden Valley (AP Photo / Marco Di Marco)

What makes this volcanic eruption rare, other than the location, is how easily accessible it is.

“It’s very friendly, and people can approach reasonably well while keeping themselves safe,” said Thordarson.

More than 45,000 people flocked to the remote site to witness the rare volcanic eruption between ice and ice.

Marco de Marco / AP

Steam and lava erupted from a new fissure at a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland, Monday, April 5, 2021. The new fissure in the Icelandic volcano that began erupting last month opened up, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of hikers. They came to see the scene. Officials say the new fissure is about 500 meters (550 yards) long and about 1 km (about half a mile) from the original eruption site in Gilden Valley (AP Photo / Marco Di Marco)

He says that this volcanic eruption is “very quiet” with a small possibility of a major eruption. Instead, the lava continues to flow.

Thordarson thinks the volcano could last “for some time, maybe years, but there is no guarantee.”

