Thousands of Russians challenge Alexei Navalny’s ban on protests – BBC News





Thousands of people gathered around Russia in a rally on Wednesday to protest the arrest of the opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny, who has been on hunger strike for weeks, is being called for proper medical care. More than 1,000 people were reportedly arrested. The biggest protest was in Moscow, but others took place in major cities, including St. Petersburg, the Far East in Vladivostok, several Siberian cities, and the central city of Vladimir where Navalny is being held.

