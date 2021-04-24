San Jose Earthquakes signed with Thomas Williamson





San Jose Earthquakes announced Friday that they have signed striker Thomas Williamson on a one-year contract, with club options until the 2024 season. Earthquakes have also announced that they have loaned Williamson to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for the 2021 USL Championship.

The 21-year-old was the San Jose pick in the first round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft Championship, from Cal, at 12th overall. He scored nine goals in 18 matches in 2019, his junior season, before his major campaign was effectively canceled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

One of the mainstays of the USL Championship, Riverhounds dates back to the A-League in 1999. Currently coached by Bob Lilley, Legend in the Division, his teams tend to be quite solid in defense and always in contention. It’s an interesting opportunity for Williamson, who if he saw that regular playtime would likely not be part of a freely flowing attack, but would only have to score one goal in most matches for the Riverhounds to win.

It is unclear whether a Williamson loan includes a right of redemption by San Jose, but this is usually part of such a loan. The Pittsburgh season kicks off on May 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, and we’ll watch what he does next season.

what do you think? Leave a comment below.

