Asian leaders have called for an end to violence in Myanmar while protests against protests continue
Southeast Asian leaders have called on the head of Myanmar’s military junta to end the bloody crackdown on protesters and appoint a mediator to act as mediator. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
The head of the coup – General Min Aung Hlaing – was in Jakarta at a summit of regional leaders called to discuss the dire situation in his country. Foreign Correspondent Jonathan Miller has complained from Bangkok – a warning – his report includes images of violence that could be exacerbated by some audiences. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX
