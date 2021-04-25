Weather Network – refers to the 2015 Nepal earthquake that caused Mt. Deadliest avalanche ever





Sunday, April 25, 2021 6:01 a.m. – On this day in the history of the weather, Nepal is hit by an earthquake and a deadly avalanche.

On Saturday, April 25, 2015, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 and injuring nearly 22,000.

Damage to buildings as a result of the 2015 Nepal earthquake. Courtesy of Krish Dulal / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0

Entire villages were destroyed, leaving hundreds of thousands of Nepalese homeless.

Numerous aftershocks occurred, but on 12 May major aftershocks killed 200 people and injured 2,500 others.

Geophysicists have identified Nepal as a high risk area for earthquakes due to its geology. Because the area is densely populated and poor infrastructure, the concern was that earthquakes could be very deadly.

The earthquake also triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest, the deadliest to date.

The day after the earthquake and avalanche, helicopters arrived at Mount Everest to begin rescue operations. The team evacuated 22 seriously injured people before the operation was temporarily halted due to the weather.

Hundreds of climbers are stranded on the mountain. By April 27, the rescue mission was complete.

Overall, National Geographic reported that the avalanche caused 24 deaths (other sources say 22). One of the victims was Dan Friedenberg, a Google executive who was climbing the mountain for a Google Earth project. He was with three other people who also died.

