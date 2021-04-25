The countries are sending aid as India sets a new Covid record for the fourth day in a row





Hospitals are overwhelmed, incinerators are overcrowded and oxygen is so scarce that people go to the black market in an effort to save loved ones – as India is struggling to cope with a new rise in Covid infections. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The UK government is sending nine medical aircraft equipment, including fans and oxygen concentrators – Boris Johnson said Britain was "along with India and the other in a shared battle against Covid 19".

