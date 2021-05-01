Dozens of people were killed at Israeli religious festivals





At least 45 people have been killed and more than 150 injured in a clash at a religious festival in northern Israel. An estimated 100,000 people gathered for the Lag B’Omer celebration, the largest event to take place in Israel since the pandemic began. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said it has been “one of the worst catastrophes” in the country and has promised to conduct an in-depth investigation. Warning: This report contains disturbing scenes.



