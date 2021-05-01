Hundreds of British troops were deployed to fight Islamist extremism in Mali – BBC News





300 British troops have been deployed to West Africa. They have joined the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the country. It is one of the most dangerous operations carried out by the UN. More than 200 peacekeepers have lost their lives there since the mission began eight years ago. Mali is suffering from the rise of violent extremist Islamism and severe poverty. Reeta Chakrabarti presents BBC News Ten with reports from defense correspondent Jonathan Beale and cameraman James Anderson. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source