Nashville vs Inter Miami: Predictions, odds & how to watch or live stream online for FREE in America MLS 2021 Week 3 | Watch here





MLS

Nashville comes against Inter Miami on Sunday in the third round of the 2021 MLS season. Check how the game is watched, game preview, information, predictions and odds.

SoccerArtur (left) from Columbus Crew and Gonzalo Higuain (right) from Inter Miami. (GT)

Nashville hosts Inter Miami in the third round of the new US League 2021 season on Sunday May 2, 2021, at 1:00 PM (ET). Here you’ll find everything there is to know about this football match, such as expectations, odds, storylines, and how to watch or stream the game live.

This will be the fourth MLS meeting. Nashville are the best team in direct matches, having won two games so far; Inter Miami has yet to celebrate the victory, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on November 21, 2019, when Tennessee overtook Miami 3-0. It is expected to be a more exciting showdown as they meet in the 2021 MLS season.

Nashville vs Inter Miami: match information

Date: Sunday May 2, 2021 Time: 1:00 PM (Eastern Time) Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Nashville vs. Inter Miami: Times by state in the United States

ET: 1:00 PMCT: 12:00 PMMT: 11:00 AMPT: 10:00 AM

Nashville vs. Inter Miami: Storylines

Nashville scored twice, against Montreal and Cincinnati in their first two league matches. Meanwhile, in the two MLS opener matches, Inter Miami managed to lose to the Los Angeles Galaxy, followed by a win over Philadelphia Union.

The yellow team is currently ranked seventh at the Eastern Conference table, with two points in two matches. On the other hand, the Herons are placed two places above them, in fifth place with three points in two matches so far.

These opponents do not have a long history of clashes, as their first match dates back to August 30, 2020, when Nashville scored a 1-0 home win. Thanks to this exciting confrontation, we will see who will return home with a victory in the third round.

How to watch or broadcast free live Nashville match against Inter Miami in the United States

The Major League Soccer 2021 matchday three between Nashville and Inter Miami, which will be played on Sunday, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes, ESPN, nashvillesc.com and ESPN Deportes + in the United States.

Nashville vs. Inter Miami: Prospects and Possibilities

All odds are in favor of Nashville. They are seen by FanDuel as the favorites for their second win this season and have given them 100+ chances. Meanwhile, Inter Miami has a +310 probability of causing disruption this weekend, while a draw will result in a +270 payout.

FanDuel Nashville – 120 Draws + 240 Inter Miami +290

* The odds via FanDuel

.





