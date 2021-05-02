Concorde is providing small businesses with $ 1 million to fund rental relief





Concord

Concord City Council approved $ 1 million in funding to create a commercial rent relief program for local businesses. Measure V, the commercial relief program, will provide one-time grants of $ 10,000 to small, local businesses that have faced significant financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded by Measure V sales tax revenue, the program will save a total of $ 1 million in commercial rent relief for up to 95 small businesses within the city. To apply for program funding, small businesses must have at least $ 10,000 in commercial rental arrears accumulated due to the pandemic and meet the eligibility requirements listed online at bayareane.ws/3xDaOt1.

Applications are now open until 5 pm. May 14. Applicants will receive a notification of status via email on May 21. For more information about the program and to keep up to date with the latest news and resources available, visit the Commercial Relief Program. Website above or concordfirst.com/local-business/covid-19-resources online.

Concord Chamber of Commerce

Food Bank on May 13th to Host ‘Drive-In’ Campaign Against Hunger

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano (FBCCS) at 7 PM on May 13 will host the largest annual fundraising campaign in a very unique location. Instead of a typical dance floor, this year’s event personally kicks off to the West Wind Solano Drive-In movie theater on Concord’s West Wind Solano Drive at 1611 Solano Way, marking one of the first large-scale personal fundraising campaigns in Contra Costa in over Year. The Nourish Gala Drive-In Party is the perfect opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy a fun and moving evening raising funds to help feed those in need, all from the safety of your car.

The proceeds from the event will help fill half a truck with nutritious food for distribution in the community and allow the FBCCS to expand its programs, ultimately providing a greater safety net for those facing hunger in our community. Since the pandemic began, the food bank has served an average of 270,000 people every month.

A fun-filled evening, hosted by KPIX 5 reporter Betty Yu, will include a hot three-course meal served by Sunrise Bistro; Pre-event entertainment by The Bay Blue Notes, the official band of the Golden State Warriors; Live Auction, including Hawaiian Vacation and more; A memento blanket for a live program on the big screens; A full screening of the 1985 movie “Back to the Future”.

Tickets are $ 120 per person for general admission or $ 150 per person for an upgraded VIP experience and are available online for purchase at foodbankccs.org/nourishgala. For more details, contact Taevi Wilson at [email protected] or call 925-348-3282.

– FBCCS

ANTIOCH non-profit to sponsor pet adoption fee reduction May 5-9

After successfully finding homes forever for 18,359 pets in 2020 alone, the nonprofit Bissell Pet Foundation is once again aiming to “empty shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees for the campaign called $ 25 or less from May 5-9 on 200 participating shelters and rescue operations in 36 states.

Interested adopters are encouraged to visit bissellpetfoundation.org/ets for guidance on participating in local shelter and COVID hours. Participants include East Bay Antioch Animal Services, Oakland Animal Services, and Contra Costa Animal Services in Martinez. The Bissell Pet Foundation’s mission to find every loving home for every pet is the driving force behind Empty the Shelters.

In 2016, the foundation created this adoption event by lowering fees to have an immediate effect on the nation’s ongoing pet homelessness problem. Since then, this program has encouraged potential pet owners to consider adoption as their first choice when bringing a pet to their families, as there are so many animals that are worthy of being loved. The program’s efforts resulted in the homes of 49,360 pets.

– Bissell Pet Foundation

Gwendoline Dillon, Kristin Melnik and Alexia Tzurtzis are the first Lafayette BSA Eagle Scout Squad for all 402 girls.

Lafayette BSA Scouting all-girls Troop 402 is proud to welcome its opening Eagle Scouts, Gwendolyn Dillon, Christine Mlynek and Alexia Tzortzis. The band opened its doors to new scouts in February 2019. Since then it has grown into a scout home for more than 70 girls. To achieve Eagle Scout Rank, the highest rank in Scouts, the girls had to earn 21 Merit Badges, become patrol leaders, plan and ride backpacks and overnight trips, fulfill the requirements of Eagle Scout projects and rank Eagle Scouts, and spend countless hours on Helping young scouts and volunteering.

Dillon was one of the first scouts to join the squad and she became a mentor to many scouts and with her focus she helped young girls overcome many obstacles while working in their ranks. The Dillon Eagle Project involved making 169 COVID-19 masks for state prisons. Mlynek and Tzortzis are two founding members of the band and part of a national editorial class of Eagle Scouts, 934 girls across the country.

The Mlynek Project involved building two small libraries and making 37 cute wood signs for Lafayette’s Springhill Elementary School. Tsurtzis led a group of volunteers to build 16 original bee homes. Wooden bee homes can be found at Lafayette Community Park. Troops will hold the Court of Honor for the new Eagle Scouts in a closed ceremony following COVID-19 safety guidelines at 7:30 PM on May 13 at Hacienda De Las Flores in Moraga.

– 402 soldiers

Caroline Bronte, a sophomore at Campolindo High School in Moraga, earned the Eagle Scout badge. (Image via James Bryan Studios) Moraja Campolindo is a sophomore who gets the rank of Eagle Scout.

Caroline Bronte, a sophomore at Campolindo High School and daughter of Randolph Bronte, is awarded the Eagle Scout badge. For its Eagle Project, Scouts with Moraga Troop 229G led by Laura Weber interviewed and filmed 11 American veterans about their experiences. Then the interviews were archived at the Library of Congress. No date has yet been set for Caroline’s court of honor.

James Bryan Studios

Martinez on May 15th, learn about “earthquake risk mitigation”

The Martinez Area CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) team provides online training via Zoom with helpful information from Basic CERT Training hosted by the Martinez Library. Their next lesson on May 15th is “earthquake risk mitigation”. From 10 am to noon, learn how to prepare yourself and your family in the event of an earthquake. An ounce of prevention (relief) is worth a penny of a cure.

Chapter topics covered will be “Why you need to secure your space – Sources of non-structural earthquake risk within living spaces”, approaches to reducing and mitigating non-structural earthquake risks, product examples to help you secure your space, do’s and don’ts of Do-it-yourself installation and resources. To register, go online to martinezcert.org/training/earthquake-hazard-mitigation-class.

CERT Martinez

ORINDA new paintings are on display through May 31 at the City Library

The La Morinda Arts Council is pleased to announce the partial reopening of two exhibition spaces in the Orenda Library Gallery. From now until May 31, look for paintings on two wooden walls as you enter the library. See “Sail Away” Sydney Cheney Thomas oil paintings evoke California impressionism. All precautions for COVID-19 are observed. You can also see artwork online at lamorindaarts.org/online-galleries.

– Lamorinda Arts Council

WALNUT CREEK Savings Store needs more volunteers, supporting the Crisis Center

Leftovers Thrift Shop has survived the pandemic and is looking for additional volunteers interested in working for a noble cause. Proceeds from the fundraising go primarily to the Contra Costa Crisis Center. This year Leftovers celebrates 45 years of community service. Volunteer applications can be collected from the store at 2281 Olympic Blvd. In Walnut Creek, near Tess Valley Boulevard. The shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and can be reached at 9393-930-930.

– A store selling leftovers

LAFAYETTE Discover all about sustainable chicken coops on May 20

Lafayette resident John Kiefer will be giving a free Zoom workshop from 6-7pm on May 20 on “Principles of Sustainable and Build Collaboration”. The sustainable kefir cooperative provides all the natural elements of chicken to be healthy, productive and safe and is unique in terms of no smell or cleaning required. Visit bayareane.ws/3d4vySb online to register, required for workshop. Kiefer will send you the Zoom Link for the event shortly before the workshop.

John Kiefer

To submit an item to the “Summary” section, please email it at least one week prior to publication to [email protected] and [email protected] Each item should be between 90 and 180 words, including the name of the group or individual to be credited and must also include a short title.

.





