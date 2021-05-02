Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.7 earthquake – Gulf of Alaska, 127 miles west of Juneau, Alaska, USA, May 1 7:23 am (GMT -8)





An average earthquake of 4.7 magnitude at a depth of 9 km

May 1 15:29 UTC: First to report: USGS 6 minutes later. May 1 15:30: Volume recalculated from 4.7 to 4.9. Heart center depth was recalculated from 25.0 to 0.1 km (15.5 to 0.1 mi). The epicenter position was corrected at 5.6 km (3.5 mi) in a northwestern direction. May 1 15:37: The amount recalculated from 4.9 to 4.7. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 0.1 to 9.1 km (0.1 to 5.7 miles). The epicenter position was corrected at 6.2 km (3.9 mi) towards S.

Saturday Update May 1, 2021 3:33 PM

An earthquake with an average magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale struck 58 miles west of Elphin Cove, Alaska, USA in the morning

4.9 earthquake May 1 7:23 am (GMT-8)

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred on the morning of Saturday 1 May 2021 at 7:23 a.m. local time near Elfin Cove, Hoonah-Angoon, Alaska, USA, according to the United States Geological Survey. It is located at a very shallow depth of 0.1 miles. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep ones because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) recorded the 4.5 magnitude earthquake. A third agency, the Canadian Department of Natural Resources (NRCAN), reported the same magnitude 4.9 earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not cause any significant damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the area. The epicenter area. The weak vibration was probably felt at Elfin Cove (pop 20) located 58 miles from the epicenter. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these changes change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: May 1, 2021 15:23:20 UTC – Local time at epicenter: May 1 7:23 am (GMT -8) Size: 4.7 Depth: 9.1 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 58.261 ° N / 137.9261 ° W (Gulf of Alaska, Alaska, US) Nearest volcano: Edgecumbe (191 km / 119 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 93 km (58 mi) west of Elphin Cove (Population: 20) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 176 km (109 miles) south of Mosquito Lake (pop: 309) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 177 km (110 mi) southeast of Yakutat (Population: 662) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 201 km (125 mi) SW of Skagway (Bob): 920) -> See nearby earthquakes! 205 km (127 miles) northwest of Sitka (pop: 8860) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 205 km (127 mi) west of Juneau (Population: 32,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 278 km (173 miles) south of Haines Junction (Yukon, Canada) (Population: 1150) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 318 km (197 mi) southwest of Whitehorse (Yukon, Canada) (Population: 23,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 338 km (210 mi) northwest of Petersburg (Population: 2,950) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 501 km (311 mi) northwest of Ketchikan (Population: 8,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clouds scattered 6.1 ° C (43 ° F), humidity: 83%, winds: 3 m / s (6 knots) from WNW Primary data source: USGS (United States Geological Survey) Estimated outgoing energy : 7.1 x 1011 joules (197 MWh), equivalent to 169 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource4.79.1 km SE Alaska, USA USGS4.91 km 179 Km SE from Yakutat, AK, USANRCAN 4.510 km SE Alaska, USA EMSC 4.510 km SE Alaska, USAGFZ User reports about this earthquake (4)

205.5 km east of the epicenter [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec

Gustavus / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

99,827 (178.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 5-10 sec: The light vibration woke us up. Nothing fell but the walls definitely shook.

178.4 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Clank, shake / 1-2 seconds: There was one small vibration, then two minutes later a stronger vibration. (Reported by our app)

