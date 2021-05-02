New $ 100 million packaging facility in Christchurch





Oji Fiber Solutions is setting up a new packaging site in Christchurch.

A packaging maker in Christchurch is building a new, $ 100 million automated facility.

The new Oji Fiber Solutions site is located just one kilometer from its current earthquake-affected facility in Hornby.

Twenty jobs will be lost when the Oji Fiber Solutions plant – just one kilometer from its current Hornby earthquake-affected site – opens in October, but the company expects additional jobs to be created in the future due to the additional capacity.

She was working with affected employees on repost options and voluntary redundancy, chief packaging operator Grant Fitzgibbon told Stuff.

The packaging company specializes in food safe bins and operates a circular recycling system that ensures all of its products can be reused.

Fitzgibbon said the new facility would be a more energy efficient and safer place to work.

“It will ensure that we can meet our customers’ needs now and in the future.”

COO of Packaging Grant Fitzgibbon at Oji Fiber Solutions says the new automated location will ensure customers’ needs now and in the future.

Oji Fiber Solutions has been in Christchurch for 50 years and has seen a surge in demand for corrugated boxes due to the e-commerce boom brought on by the Covid-19 virus.

There has also been an increase in demand from customers who are shifting away from plastic packaging, Fitzgibbon said.

“In general, this is due to the success, innovation and growth of the New Zealand exporter in selling fresh fruits and products to the world.”

Liz Eden, Business Attraction Manager, Christchurch NZ, said the number of newly created construction jobs by Augie in building the site was creating a “significant” GDP contribution to the economy.

It said Christchurch has a long and distinguished manufacturing history that has created 36,000 jobs in the region, valued at $ 4.1 billion in GDP.

“We are pleased to pay attention to the manufacturing ratios here.”

Oji’s investment in the new site comes after news that a world-leading automotive transportation company is proposing to shift all overseas manufacturing industries from China to Christchurch – a move that is expected to bring in $ 20 million into the local economy each year.

HMI Technologies CEO, Muhammad Hekmat, said Christchurch provides the security, convenience and resources that make it attractive to many multinational companies.

“I’d like to call Christchurch the New Zealand high-tech manufacturing city.”

The CEO of the Canterbury Chamber of Commerce Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, Lyn Watson, said the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated innovation in the manufacturing sector.

Watson said Christchurch has been calling it “earthquake city” for a long time, but now there is an opportunity to change the story and see the new city as a place of innovation and world-leading technology.

“We should make the most of this opportunity,” she said.

