Earthquake information: strong mag. 5.7 Earthquake – Indian Ocean, 183 km southwest of Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia, on May 3 12:46 am (GMT +7)





Strong earthquake measuring 5.7 at a depth of 34 km

May 2 17:53 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 7 minutes. 2 May 17:55: BMKG data updates are now in use … [show all] … May 2 18:05: Volume recalculated from 5.4 to 5.7. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 10.0 to 26.0 km (6.2 to 16.2 mi). Epicenter location corrected 2.2 km (1.4 mi) westward 2 May 18:10: The epicenter depth was recalculated from 26.0 to 24.0 km (16.2 to 14.9 mi). Corrected epicenter location of 73 km (45 mi) southwest towards 2 May 18:15: Depth of epicenter was recalculated from 24.0 to 34.0 km (14.9 to 21 mi). The epicenter location was corrected at 1.1 km (0.7 mi) westward.

Update Sunday, May 2, 2021, 17:57

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia

5.4 Earthquake May 3 12:46 AM (GMT +7)

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred just 10 minutes ago 116 kilometers southwest of Padang, Indonesia, and the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the quake struck 10 kilometers below the epicenter near Padang, West Sumatra, Indonesia, after Midnight Monday May 3, 2021 12:46 am local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) recorded the magnitude 5.6 earthquake. A third agency, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), reported the same magnitude 5.5 earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not cause any major damage, but many people probably felt it due to slight vibration in the area. The epicenter area. Weak vibration may have been felt in Padang (No. 840.400) located 116 km from the epicenter, and VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: May 2, 2021 17:46:41 UTC – Local time at epicenter: May 3 12:46 a.m. (GMT +7) Strength: 5.7 Depth: 34.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 2.4 ° S / 99.58 Degree E (Ocean Indian, Indonesia) Nearest volcano: Thalang (127 km / 79 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 183 km (114 mi) southwest of Padang (population: 840,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 205 km (127 miles) west of Sunjae Penuh (Population: 95,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 207 km (129 miles) southwest of Pariaman (Population: 92,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 214 km (133 mi) southwest of Solok (Population: 48,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 245 km (152 mi) southwest of Sijunjung (Population: 27,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 249 km (154 miles) southwest of Bukittinggi (Population: 98700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 270 km (168 mi) southwest of Payakumbuh (Population: 121,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 336 km (209 miles) NW (Population: 309700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 385 km (239 mi) southwest of Pekanbaru (pop): 704,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 911 km (566 miles) west of Jakarta (Population: 8,540,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 379 km (236 mi) southwest of Sumatra (population: 50,365,500) -> South of nearby earthquakes 448 km (279 mi) southeast of Nias Island (population: 756,300) -> See nearby earthquakes Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Heavy clouds 29.2 ° C (85 ° F), humidity: 70%, winds: 3 m / s (6 kts) from ESE Primary data source: BMKG (Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatic and Geophysical Agency) Estimated Export Energy: 2.2 x 1013 joules) 6.22 GWh, the equivalent of 5351 tons of TNT or 0.3 atomic bombs!) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Size Depth Location Source 5.734 km South Sumatra, Indonesia BMKG 5627 km South Sumatra, Indonesia GFZ 5630 km KEP. MENTAWAI REGION, INDONESIAEMSC5,510 km, IndonesiaRENASS 5,616 km Mentawai Islands Region, Indonesia USGSU reports of this earthquake (2)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Padang, West Sumatra (183.7 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Slight vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 seconds: Feel the sway for 2-3 seconds, like a bus or heavy vehicle passing by.

952.5 km North from the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

Try our free app!

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 50 km2 (= 19 square miles) as a first-class estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 12 km (8 mi) long, and aftershocks usually occur during the days and weeks following an earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (refer to the map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, the most recent first (0 earthquakes so far, updated frequently): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos