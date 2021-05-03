An entire American town lives in the same building





There is a city in the United States where almost everyone lives in the same building. Watch the clip below, where one of the women tells us all about him.

Whittier settled in Alaska in the 1940s and has a population of about 318, and the majority of people live in a 14-story building called Begich Towers.

It was a former military barracks and included a health center, a police station, shops and a church.

About five percent of the population lives in another building, a manor, which is much smaller.

Although it may seem a little far fetched, one of her residents, Janessa, has shared a series of videos on her TikTok channel, in which she explains what it is like to live in such an isolated location.

One of the clips begins with a voiceover saying, “There is a town where everyone lives in the same building,” before Janissa interrupts explaining, “Um, I currently live in that building.

“In this building there is a post office, a church, a store, and a building office. In the basement of this building, we have a tunnel that extends from this building to the school across the street. There are currently 318 people living here public-round-spherical.”

Credit: @ messy.nessy

Expanding on how the whole town just decided to live together, Janessa said there aren’t a lot of options.

“Whittier has been around since the 1940s. It was built around World War II and was a military bunker,” she said.

“After World War II a lot of people left, but we still had a large population until the earthquake of 1964.

“Whittier was severely damaged after the earthquake, so a lot of people left. One of the buildings here that were military residences was abandoned.

“There are no homes here because you can’t buy any property because most of it is railway owned.

“That’s why everyone lives in one building, because you can’t buy property to build a house.”

Credit: @ messy.nessy

“You can own your own apartment in this building, or you can rent from someone. But mostly everyone owns their own apartment. However, we have to pay monthly dues, but that also includes water, electricity and things like that.”

In one of her videos, Janessa, whose father was the mayor of Whittier, responds to a question about dating and friendships, which, understandably, she thinks would be very difficult in such a small town.

Referring to the fact that there are only about 20 people her age in Whittier, Janessa says, “No one is really dating here because we grew up together, so that would be kinda weird.”

