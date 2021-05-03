India records the highest number of daily Covid deaths as the virus engulfs the country – BBC News





India has recorded the highest number of coronavirus deaths per day since the pandemic began – becoming the first country to register more than 400,000 new cases in a day. The health ministry said 3,689 people had been killed in the past 24 hours. Hospitals are struggling to care for patients between chronic bed deficiency and medical oxygen.

