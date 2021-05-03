Jackson Yoel leads the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 to DC United





San Jose – It’s been nearly a decade since the San Jose Earthquakes looked at their opponents at the Western Conference.

But after Jackson Yoel and Kid Coyle led the team to a 4-1 victory over DC United on Saturday night, the COEX team finished first and rolled over.

Yoel scored two goals – including one worthy of this week – and Cowell had one goal and two assists because San Jose (2-1-0) has a +4 goal difference after successive victories at home in PayPal Park.

Quakes also got a goal from newcomer Javier Eduardo Lopez, known as “Chofis”, who scored in the first minute.

Perhaps the most promising component of victory was how far from perfect the earthquakes were. They faced minor faults, including one by goalkeeper GT Marcinkowski in the 84th minute.

Central defender Florian Jungferth burst into the line of defense to score a sure goal to keep the score 3-1. Yoel scored his second goal with a header one minute after Cowell’s superb serving inside the box.

Youngworth’s save came after a similar show a week ago by Carlos Fierro, underscoring the kind of effort the players are making for coach Matthias Almeida in his third year in San Jose.

“I am delighted to see the team grow, always bearing in mind that there are things that can be corrected,” he said in Spanish. “This is only one victory and we still have a lot to do.”

Many Quakes fans are enjoying the growth of Cowell, 17, who scored for the second game in a row. The California midfielder appears on his way to the US national team if he continues to demonstrate his explosive skills in rounding up former defenders to score as he did in the 26th minute.

Cowell is the youngest player in MLS history to score a goal and assist in consecutive matches, according to Quakes.

“The most difficult thing in football is to maintain this level of performance,” Almeida said.

Cowell credited Almeida for giving him the confidence to play within himself and not worry about mistakes.

“I definitely feel more comfortable with the ball and feel more free to make mistakes and not try to be perfect,” he told reporters. “I’m still learning how to do one-touch passes, check-in, and all that. But I definitely feel more comfortable the more I play and it helps a lot.”

San Jose will play next Friday in second place Real Salt Lake (2-0-0, + 2 goal difference).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos