Remote Amazon communities in Brazil receive Covid vaccines – BBC News





Brazil continues to struggle with high coronavirus infection rates and deaths. It is one of the affected countries – more than 400,000 people have been killed. The government is now trying to speed up the vaccination program after being criticized for being too slow. Now Amazon's remote communities are getting vaccinated for the first time. Clive Myrie presents on BBC News ten reports from Mark Lowen on Amazon.

