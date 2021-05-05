Keir Starmer says he is “a man who can’t stand injustice” while Labor faces pressure in polls





Within two days, voters in various parts of the country will go to the polls to elect mayors and councils across England, the national parliaments of Scotland and Wales and two by-elections.

In the wake of some bleak polls, Labor is now "managing expectations". Party leader Sir Keir Starmer spent the day in North Wales during the campaign. He spoke to us earlier and asked him what he meant by taking "responsibility" if it looked like Labor would lose the Hartlepool by-elections.



