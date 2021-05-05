Connect with us

Americans have doubts about the Covid vaccine – BBC News

Some U.S. demographics, such as African Americans, Evangelicals, and Republicans, have more hesitation than others about the Covid vaccine. Experts say these people will need to be convinced if the U.S. hopes to achieve herd immunity. That’s how some people are getting people to get on the boat. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

