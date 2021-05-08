Foreign ministers discuss global threats at London G7 summit – BBC News





Foreign ministers from the world's major economies have been meeting in London for more than two years to hold preliminary talks. UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab is discussing the crisis in Myanmar, as well as relations with Russia, China and Iran. The G7 – the world's seven largest advanced economies – is made up of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa have also been invited as guests as the UK seeks to deepen relations with the Indo-Pacific region. The UK, which currently holds the rotating G7 presidency, will hold a summit of leaders next month in Cornwall.

