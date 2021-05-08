The real reason the Republicans want to get rid of Liz Cheney *





It looks increasingly likely that Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney will lose her leadership of the House because of her willingness to criticize former President Donald Trump. In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains what that potential throw-in means to the GOP party and who the replacement is. SOURCES AND READING:

Ball: McCarthy throws Cheney in the hot micro

Trump praised Elise Stefanik, a New York Post representative, in a speech on acquittal

Stefanik is voting against Trump’s second impeachment

Follow-up to the Trump-era Congress

Elise Stefanik will not say Donald Trump’s name, but he does promise GOP loyalty

Stefanik is against the elected after the Capitol riots

The most embarrassing mention of the GOP situation

GOP frustration with Liz Cheney at “boiling point”

About me: I was named the "best outfit" in 7th grade. That is, being the editor of CNN and being the author of the daily "Point" newsletter are my proudest accomplishments. Find me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what really happens in politics. CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Paul Dwyer The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Steven Sevilla

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://www.cnn.com/specials/politics/the-point-with-chris-cillizza?source=Point_Youtube. #CNN #Cillizza #LizCheney.



