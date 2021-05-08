Uncategorized
The real reason the Republicans want to get rid of Liz Cheney *
It looks increasingly likely that Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney will lose her leadership of the House because of her willingness to criticize former President Donald Trump. In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains what that potential throw-in means to the GOP party and who the replacement is. SOURCES AND READING:
https://twitter.com/PunchbowlNews/status/1389863729156796417
Ball: McCarthy throws Cheney in the hot micro
https://www.axios.com/iz-cheney-kevin-mccarthy-hot-mic-9ac0f8b7-c4ab-4c26-9d1d-1466505ae10b.html
Trump praised Elise Stefanik, a New York Post representative, in a speech on acquittal
https://nypost.com/2020/02/06/trump-praises-rep-elise-stefanik-new-york-post-during-speech-about-his-acquittal/
Stefanik is voting against Trump’s second impeachment
https://www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/news/local-news/2021/01/stefanik-votes-against-2nd-trump-impeachment/
https://heritageaction.com/scorecard/members/C001109/117
Follow-up to the Trump-era Congress
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/congress-trump-score/liz-cheney/
Elise Stefanik will not say Donald Trump’s name, but he does promise GOP loyalty
https://www.timesunion.com/tuplus-local/article/Elise-Stefanik-won-t-say-Donald-Trump-s-name-but-7396796.php
Stefanik is against the elected after the Capitol riots
https://www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com/news/local-news/2021/01/stefanik-objected-to-pennsylvania-electors/
The most embarrassing mention of the GOP situation
https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/03/politics/anthony-gonzalez-gop-cheney-trump/index.html
GOP frustration with Liz Cheney at “boiling point”
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/551261-gop-frustration-with-liz-cheney-at-a-boiling-point
