Covid forces after delays, a great election year in Britain





Voters across Britain will go to the polls tomorrow to elect new parliaments in Scotland and Wales, several councils and mayors in England, as well as the Police and Crime Commission. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

As some votes were postponed last year as a result of Covid, everyone in the UK must cast at least one vote, while others must vote four. All party leaders have been campaigning throughout the country, making the final pitches to provide support. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source