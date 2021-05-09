Sweden “breaks” IVF for unmarried women – BBC News





Proponents of fertility in Sweden say health officials have broken their promise to stop more unmarried women from becoming pregnant. In April 2016, unmarried Swedish women were granted equal rights as partners to access state-funded fertility treatments, including IVF. But the wait times are so long in one part of the country that women are told they are too late to join the list when they turn 37.

