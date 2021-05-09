Connect with us

The entire G7 Indian delegation has self-isolated after detecting two cases of Covid

The entire Indian delegation to the G7 summit in London has been forced to isolate itself after two members gave Covid a positive. Preliminary meetings have been canceled and virtual sessions have been put in place. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Today's discussions have only led to voluntary commitments to distribute vaccines equitably around the world, but the pandemic remains of little protection for the most vulnerable.

