Japan extends Covid restrictions as the Olympics unfold – BBC News





The state of emergency has been prolonged as several Covid-19 cases have escalated in several regions of Japan, three months before the Tokyo Olympics. Restrictions in Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto were due to end on May 11, but will now remain in place until the end of the month. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also said they have added Aichi and Fukuoka in regions in a state of emergency. The move raises further doubts as to whether the Olympics will move forward as planned. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source