Report: Yellowstone was hit by more than 1,700 earthquakes in 2020

Written by Ellen Fick, Cowboy State Daily

Seismic activity increased for Yellowstone National Park in 2020, with the park experiencing nearly 500 more earthquakes than in 2019.

At least 1,722 earthquakes were recorded in the park in 2020, according to the annual report of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. This was an increase from 2019, when the park experienced 1,218 earthquakes.

However, the report said the increase was not a cause for concern. The park can witness anywhere from 1,500 to 2,500 earthquakes per year, according to historical records.

Only three of the 1,722 earthquakes recorded in 2020 can actually be felt, which means that people reported some vibrations.

Each of the largest earthquakes measured 3.1 magnitude and occurred on March 31, May 29, and November 25 in the area between Lake Hepgen in Montana and the park’s Norris Geyser Basin, a place historically has seen earthquakes of higher magnitude.

About 890 earthquakes occurred as part of the 26 “swarm”, a number of small earthquakes occurring in a small area over a relatively short period. Swarms are common in Yellowstone and usually about 50% of park earthquakes are part of a swarm.

The largest swarm occurred in the week of September 10, when 123 earthquakes occurred in a one-week period.

Earthquakes have been recorded in the park since the 1970s, but most of them are too small to be felt by humans. The Yellowstone region is one of the most seismically active in the United States.

Since 1973, more than 50,000 earthquakes have been identified in the park, but more than 99% of earthquakes have been below magnitude 2.

