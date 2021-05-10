Uncategorized
The blast at Kabul high school has killed dozens
At least 85 people, mostly school girls, have been killed and injured in an explosion near a girls’ institute in the Afghan capital, Kabul, officials said. Officials have not revealed the cause of the blast, nor was it targeted. No liability has been claimed yet. CNN’s Michael Holmes has denounced and spoken to Fatima Gailani, an Afghan women’s rights activist. #CNN #New.
source
