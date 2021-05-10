Starmer takes responsibility for the election and carries out the reshuffle





Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the party takes full responsibility for the losses it suffered in last week’s election, as it has gathered its new shadow cabinet for the first time. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

His comments were when he accused Deputy Angela Rayner of trying to accuse him of poor performance in Labourd. In Scotland, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has stressed that the UK should have a priority to recover from Covid rather than an independence referendum. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source