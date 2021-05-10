Pokemon GO: Best Master League + Classic Team





We are now in the seventh stage of the seventh season of Pokemon GO GO Battle League.

So far we already have several Grand League and Ultra League rounds as well as a variety of different cups. Now, we’re back in the Ultra League, the league full of legendary Pokemon.

One thing with Pokemon GO, it’s releasing new moves and often Pokemon causes the PVP profile to change.

Given the recent changes, here are some of the best Master League teams that we think can work in this version of GO Battle League.

Top 25 Pokemon – Master League

According to PVP ranking site PvPoke.com, here are the top 25 Master League picks and their upcoming round (I’ve tried to avoid a duplicate of Shadow / XL / Standard / Shadow XL Pokemon on the list):

Dragonite (XL) – Dragon’s Breath / Dragon’s Claw / Hurricane Snorlax (Shadow XL) – Lick / Body Championships / SuperpowerGarchomp (XL) – Mud Shot / Fury / Millmetal Earthquake (XL) – Thunder Shock / Hurricane Force / Togekiss Rock Slide (XL) ) – Magic / Ancient Power / FlamethrowerGyarados (Shadow XL / XL) – Dragon’s Breath / Water Tail / CrunchLandorus (Therian XL) – Clay Shot / Superpower / Stone Edge (Incarnate) – Clay Shot / Rock Slide / Earth PowerMamoswine (Shadow XL / XL) – Snow Powder / Avalanche / Bulldoze Balakia – Dragon Breath / Water Tail / Draco Meteor Excadrille (XL) – Mud Shot / Drill / Rock Slide Zekrom – Dragon Breath / Crunch / Wild ChargeSwampert (Shadow XL / XL) – Mud Shot / Water Cannon / EarthquakeGiratina (Origin) – Shadow Claw / Shadow Ball / Ominous WindGroudon – Mud Shot / Fire Punch / EarthquakeGoodra (XL) – Dragon Soul / Muddy Water / Draco MeteorLugia – Dragon Tail / Sky Attack / AeroblastMetagross (XL) ) – Punch Bullet / Meteor Mash / Earthquake – Dragon Breath / Al Head Ironing / Draco MeteorMagnezone (Shadow XL) – Spark / Charging Wild / ShotHo Mirror-Oh – Incinerate / Brave Bird / EarthquakeMewtwo (Shadow) – Psycho Cut / Psystrike / Shadow BallReshiram – Dragon’s Breath / Crunch / OverheatGiratina (Variable) – Claw / Dragon Claw / Shadow SneakGardevoir (Shadow XL) – Magic / Synchronicity / Shadow Ball League Team Picks

Using the information above, here is a handful of teams we think can help you move up the ranking:

Mamoswine (XL) / Landorus (Therian XL) / Snorlax (Shadow)) – This team provides really solid coverage against many of the best shots in this league: Mamoswine can help eliminate pesky dragon species, Landorus will defeat likes will help Dialga both And Groudon and Snorlax in conquering Pokemon like Giratina.Snorlax (Shadow XL) / Dragonite (XL) / Garchomp (XL) – This team speaks for itself, the top three Pokemon on the list. A little exposed against the Fairy / Ice but hitting hard. Gyarados (XL) / Mewtwo / Mamoswine (XL) – Suddenly Gyarados has some really strong wins in the Master League, Mewtwo, well, Mewtwo and Mamoswine will once again help out the dragons. Togekiss (XL) / Giratina (Origin) / Metagross (XL) Togekiss (XL) / Dragonite (Shadow XL) / Swampert (Shadow XL)

This month, Giovanni has Shadow Moltres in his fist! If you haven’t already, complete GO Rocket Team’s latest research, The Higher They Fly…, to earn the Super Rocket Radar. This will help you track down the GO Rocket Boss and save Shadow Moltres! pic.twitter.com/pBsIZtVVz1

– Pokémon GO (PokemonGoApp) May 2, 2021 Top 25 Pokemon – Master League Classic

Here are the 25 best Pokemon once you cut out candy XL:

Groudon – Mud Shot / Fire Punch / Millmetal Earthquake – Thunder Shock / Superpower / SlideSnorlax Rock (Shadow) – Lick / Body Peace / Giratina Superpower (Original) – Shadow Claw / Shadow Ball / Sinister Wind – Dragon’s Breath / Iron Head / Draco Meteorite (Dragonite)) – Dragon’s Breath / Dragon’s Claw / Hurricane Ho Oh – Burning / Brave Bird / Mewtwo Earthquake – Psychic Pieces / Psystrike / Focus BlastPalkia – Dragon’s Breath / Aqua Tail / Draco MeteorZekrom – Dragon’s Breath / Crunch / Wild ChargeLugia – Dragon Tail / Sky Attack / AeroblastMamoswine (Shadow) – Snow Powder / Avalanche / Landorus Bulldog (Incarnated) – Mud Shot / Rock Slide / Reeshiram Earth Force – Dragon’s Breath / Crisis / Giratina Overheating (modified) – Shadow Claw / Dragon Claw / Shadow SneakGyarados (Shadow) – Dragon Sneak Tail / Landorus Crunch (Therian) – Mud Shot / Superpower / Swampert Stone Edge (Shadow) – Mud Shot / Water Cannon / EarthquakeGarchomp – Mud Shot / Fury / Earthquake Zapdos – Thunder Shock / Hole Drill / ThunderboltMetagross – Bullet Punch / Metqueor Mash / B izzard / SurfTogekiss – Charm / Ancient Power / FlamethrowerRhyperior – Slap Mud / Rock Wrecker / SurfRegirock – Lock / Edge Stone / Focus Blast Top Classic Master Master Team options Groudon / Melmetal / SnorlaxDragonite / Mewtwo / ZapdosDialga / Togekosate / Groudon Giratina (original) / Garchomp

None of these teams in any way guarantee you a win, however, they have crafted it in a way that provides decent type coverage, limits vulnerability and opposes the Pokemon we think will be popular.

When building your team, in theory, any of the top 25 teams will work, provided you think about it strategically.

Good luck finding the best Master League and Master League Classic team!

