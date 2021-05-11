Earthquake information: Mag average. Earthquake 5.0 – La Loma, 62 km southwest of Apatsangan, Michoacan, Mexico, at 2021-05-10 23:37:11 (Mexico time)





An earthquake of moderate magnitude 5.0 at a depth of 64 km

May 11 04:42 UTC: First to report: VolcanoDiscovery 5 minutes later. 11 May 04:47: Data updates from EMSC are now in use … [show all] … May 11 04:54: Volume recalculated from 4.9 to 5.1. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 122.0 to 100.0 km (76 to 62 miles). Epicenter position corrected 16 km (9.7 mi) toward S.11 May 04:55: Epicenter corrected 10 km (6.2 mi) toward WSW.11 May 05:00: Now with data updates from SSN

Updated Tuesday, May 11, 2021 04:51

An earthquake averaging 4.9 degrees on the Richter scale struck 12 kilometers northwest of Abatsinjan, Mexico, late at night.

4.9 May 10 earthquake 11:37 pm (GMT -5)

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported a 4.9-magnitude earthquake in Mexico near Abatsangan, Abatsingan, Michoacan, just 14 minutes ago. The earthquake struck late Monday night, May 10, 2021 at 11:37 PM local time at an average depth of 122 km. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Extremely weak tremors were felt including San Juan de los Platanos (population 1300) located 4 km from the epicenter, Apatzingan (population 99,000) 12 km away, Tepalcatepec (population 15200) 41 km away, Nueva Italia de Ruiz (pop. 32,500) 41 km, Perriban de Ramos (15400) 45 km, Los Reyes de Salgado (39200) 52 km, Uruapan (264.400) 54 km, Zamora (population 141.600) 98 km VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the volume Depth if these changes change and follow-up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: May 11, 2021 04:37:11 UTC – Local time at epicenter: 2021-05-10 23:37:11 (Hora de México) Size: 5 Depth: 64.0 km Latitude / longitude of the epicenter: 18.66 ° N / 102.73 ° W (La Loma, Michoacan, Mexico) Nearest volcano: Paricutín (Michoacán-Guanajuato) (23 km / 14 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 1 km (0 mi) northwest of La Sebadela (Barranca de la Sebadilla) ) (Population: 10) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 11 km (7 mi) southeast of Aguililla (population: 8,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 60 km (37 miles) southeast of Tepalcatepec (Population: 15,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 62 km (38 mi) south of Apatzingan (population: 99,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 78 km (49 mi) WSW from Nueva Italia di Ruiz (Nueva Italy) (population: 32,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 90 km (56 mi) northwest of Guacamayas (Population: 38,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 91 km (57 mi) NW of La Aurela (population: 20100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 94 km (58 mi) NW from Melchor Ocampo del Balsas (Population: 79,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 199 km (124 mi) southwest of Morelia (Population: 597,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 388 km (241 mi) WSW from Mexico City (crackle): 12,294,200) -> See nearby earthquakes Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast clouds 21.2 ° C (70 ° F), humidity: 85%, wind : 2 m / s (4 knots) of SSW Primary data source: SSN (Servicio Sismológico Nacional) Rated outgoing energy: 2 x 1012 Joules (554 MWh, equivalent to 477 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself have been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Magnitude DepthLocationSource 5.064 km48 Km SOUTHEAST De COALCOMAN, MICH, MexicoSSNunspecifiedn / aNear Ciudad Guzman, Jalisco, Mexico Volcano Discovery 5.1101 km 12 km southwest of Loma de los Hoyos, Mexico Reports USGS5.11 kmMICHOACAN, Mexico 29

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Manzanillo (174.9 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Little roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / Too short: It felt as though someone was moving a platform under the bed. Like swinging a suspension bridge deliberately a little. I am on the 6th floor in an 8 storey apartment 50 meters from the beach.

Ciudad Guzman (129.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (side) / 2-5 sec

96.8 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Simple roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 5-10 seconds: move the beds and Anna Mary

Lazaro Cardenas Michoacan (Mexico) (97.1 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

Uruapan, Michoacan (110.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 1-2 sec

Uruapan (108.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 5-10 seconds

Naranjo de Chilla Michoacan (31.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II): While sleeping on a crib outside, the crib moves gently but it sure feels like a rock.

Uruapan Michoacan (110 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

Uruapan / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side Vibration / 2-5sec

Los Reyes (106.4 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 sec

Tlajomulco de Zúñiga (213.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds (reported with our app)

Uruapan Michoacán / Very weak tremor (MMI II) / 2-5s

Lazaro Cardenas (90 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Slight roll (sideways tilt in one direction) / 2-5 seconds: When I started I felt very light but got stronger, I went down again and came up again and went down and stayed for a few seconds like this and went off

Uruapan / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 10-15 sec

Apatzingán Michoacán / Mild tremor (MMI IV) / Swing my head (up and down) / 10-15 seconds: it felt as if the ground was jumping

Zerahoye Michoacan / MMI IV / Shake and roll / 1-2 seconds

Los Reyes Michoacan (105.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 sec: Un golpe

Nuevo San Juan parangaricutiro, Michoacan, Mexico (105.9 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5s: I started hearing sounds from the sheet metal used as roofing and about 2 seconds after I felt an increasing tremor that lasted about 2 seconds. It felt like the house was moving side to side.

Uruapan / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and Horizontal Swing / 2-5s: Pues estuvo ligero: p

Los Reyes de Salgado / MMI IV / 1-2 sec

Santa Anna Amatlan / Light Shake (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds: Just a really big shake

yerbabuena / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: ok ig

Colima, Kolima / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Single Side Vibration / 5-10 sec

Ciudad Guzmán Jalisco / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Too Short

San Angel Zurumocapio (124.3 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / 10-15 sec

Uruapan Michoacan (109.5 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec

C.D. Guzman (140.4 km northwest from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Too short

Uruapan / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5s: My room started shaking

Uruapan (108.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 5-10 sec

Try our free app!

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 10 km2 (= 4 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 5 km (3 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following the earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Twice the length of the fissure area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (check the map below to verify). So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos